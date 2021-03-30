Morningside students conduct research poll

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside students conducted a research poll that asked Iowans a variety of questions, with topics ranging from minimum wage to legalizing marijuana.

More than 680 Iowans were asked a range of questions. One of the questions asked if the state’s minimum wage should be increased, with 70% of poll takers saying it should.

The poll also asked Iowans what they thought the most important problem the United States faces today, with 18% of Iowans saying COVID-19 and 13% of Iowans saying Partisan/Political Divisions.

When asked about favoring legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in Iowa, 51% of poll takers said they would be in favor of it, with 43% percent opposing it.

