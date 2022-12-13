SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police confirmed that the man who was accused of stabbing someone at a business in Morningside was seen inside a woman’s vehicle after the incident occurred.

According to Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill, officers were gathering evidence of the stabbing on Monday and reviewing the security footage from Sam’s Mini Mart when officers were dispatched to the Kohl’s parking lot.

Gill stated that two women were talking back to their minivan in the Kohl’s parking lot and when one of them opened the passenger door of the van, she noticed a man sitting in the vehicle.

Gill confirmed that the man was Michael Carson Jr sitting in the driver’s seat. Carson allegedly got out of the vehicle and claimed that he had gotten into it thinking that it was his.

Carson allegedly got into his grey Kia Sorento that was parked directly in front of the minivan and drove away. The women went back into Kohl’s and called the police.

An officer saw the Kia Sorento turning onto South Lakeport Street onto Sergeant Road and was able to stop the vehicle.

Carson was charged with first-degree burglary which is a felony offense.