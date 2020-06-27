Morningside shooting and chase ends in accident, multiple arrests

Three Sioux City teens were arrested Friday evening after the car they were driving was involved in an accident, causing them to flee on foot.

Around 7:19 p.m. Friday evening, a man called Sioux City Police indicating he was being chased by two men in a vehicle, with one of those men shooting a gun at him.

Once Sioux City Police and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle, the driver led police on a high speed chase down Morningside Avenue. The driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of South Paxton Street and Transit Avenue and collided with another vehicle.

After the collision, the three teens fled on foot, but were later taken into custody.

Each teen was charged as follows:

Elijah Dean, 18, Sioux City – felony eluding, leaving a scene of an accident with injuries, no vehicle insurance in an accident, speeding and two stop sign violations

Jade McDonald, 18, Sioux City – intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony

Carlos Esquivel-Lira, 18, Sioux City – simple eluding

The driver of the vehicle struck during the chase was taken to a local hospital and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. His name as well as the name of the victim making the initial call to police have not yet been released.

The investigation is still ongoing.