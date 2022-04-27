SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The results of the Morningside annual poll for Iowa has been announced.

According to a release from Morningside University, students of the Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement at Morningside University released the results of a student-led public opinion initiative that measures the thoughts and attitudes of residents on current policy issues, political events, and the performance of elected officials.

The 2022 survey included questions about current events and topics discussed at state and national levels. These topics included Ukraine, climate change, inflation, education, and healthcare along with additional topics.

The poll has been conducted on a yearly basis for the last five years and was designed to identify trends in the current political climate.

“Students working on the Morningside Poll learn how to design and administer a statewide survey that examines Iowan’s thoughts on a variety of issues and topics,” said Dr. Valerie Hennings, director of the Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement and associate professor of political science at Morningside, “The poll is not only a valuable resource but also an experiential learning opportunity for Morningside students interested in political science and research.”

The students of the 12 Day Center worked on the poll ranging from first-year students to seniors who created the survey questions as well as worked with the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform, Dynata. The polling was conducted from April 8 to 22 and was conducted with computer-assisted telephone interviews to landline and cell phones with 689 Iowa adults in the final sample.

The release indicated that the margin of error for the results is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. The Day center students, supervised by Hennings, analyzed the data and produced factsheets and survey briefs.

The Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement, which provides educational resources and experiences to engage citizens in civic and political processes, was founded in 2015 and the poll was established in 2018. The center was named to honor the late Colonel George “Bud” Day, who was a 1950 Morningside graduate and decorated service member. The poll was said to serve as a resource to anyone interested in Iowa politics and policies.

Additional information and detailed results for the 2022 Morningside Poll previous polls can be found on the Morningside website.