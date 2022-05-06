SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After more than two decades at Morningside University, President John Reynders is preparing for retirement. July 15th, 1999 was when John Reynders began his career at Morningside University. But now, he’s figuring out what his next step in life is.

“It has truly been the most remarkable run and experience of my life,” said Morningside President John Reynders.

On June 30, Reynders will use his office for the last time as Morningside University’s President. However, Reynders said he can still remember every detail of his first day.

“The house wasn’t quite ready for me yet. I was staying at the comfort inn out in the Morningside area, and the very first day that I left that comfort inn and was headed to campus, I got lost. And I had to stop at a little convenience store and get directions on how to get to campus,” Reynders said.

During the two decades he called Morningside home, Reynders has seen the campus blossom.

“I was always amazed by the number of parking lots we had in the center of campus, and how it was difficult to get from one building to another without walking through a parking lot. And today, I think we have one of the most picturesque campuses of any school in the Midwest,” Reynders said.

In February 2020, Reynders initially made the decision to retire, but the pandemic changed plans for everyone.

“I’m so glad that it worked out this way because I really would not have wanted to end my presidency here when I couldn’t interact with people,” Reynders said.

And now, Reynders is making way for a new president to take charge.

“Morningside hired a fabulous new president. Dr. Mosley is coming from Memphis. He’s going to do a terrific job,” Reynders said.

Making room for a new chapter to travel with his wife, Robin.

“There’s lots of things I want to do. I want to learn to play pickleball, I’m going to golf more, I might even buy a boat,” Reynders said.

The first of many places John and Robin will travel to is Punta Gorda, Florida.