Morningside nursing students aid in vaccination clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside nursing students, in partnership with Siouxland District Health, delivered 150 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday.

Fellow students and college faculty were the recipients in the Olson Student Center.

Not only did the clinic serve to vaccinate members of Morningside College, but it also served as training for the medical students involved.

“Sometimes when you’re at clinical you don’t always work with a needle, but I think it’s a good experience for us because not everyone gets the experience to work during a pandemic and can say I made a difference when my community really needed it.”