SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A street project in the Morningside area has been announced.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division released a statement that said South Rustin Street Reconstruction from Dodge Avenue to Leech Avenue will begin around June 16.

RP Constructors LLC, plans to have the work completed within 95 days, which would be around November.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City Engineering Division

During the project, workers will complete street paving replacement, and replacement of water, storm, and sanitary utilities.

The sidewalk in the area will be maintained throughout the project, and a detour for vehicles will include South Fairmount Street, Dodge Avenue, and Jay Avenue.

Motorists are expected to reduce speed and drive cautiously along with following all traffic laws.