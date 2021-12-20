SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Morningside Mustangs football team has gone there and back again, with the trophy in hand.

Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff Fire helped welcome home the 2021 NAIA Football champions back to town by escorting the team back to campus, sirens and all.

Players and coaches were excited to see their families for the holidays but not before showing off their prize.

“It means everything to be able go out with a championship for the guys that it’s their last game, because when you don’t suit up anymore, going out as a champion, it means everything to them and it means everything to the guys that came prior to them,” Morningside Quarterback Joe Dolincheck said.

This is the team’s third trip to the championship with the win in four years.