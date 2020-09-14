Morningside modifies spectator guidelines at athletic events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College has created new guidelines for spectators at athletic events today.

According to an e-mail, due to last weekend’s football game and the reaction of disappointment from individuals in attendance, brand-new policies have been implemented.

New guidelines for spectators include:

Increase gate attendants and off-duty officers patrolling crowds at athletic events.

Any individual attending any athletic event who does not follow face-covering requirements and/or who is found with outside beverages will be warned once before being removed by security.

Gate entrances for football games at Elwood Olsen Stadium will be reduced to the north (concession stand) and east entrances.

Football games in Elwood Olsen Stadium will be limited to ticketed friends and family of athletes (football, cheer, and dance) and band musicians, students or employees with a Morningside ID, and President’s Society and W.S. Lewis Society members. Should issues persist, games going forward will be limited to only friends, family, and essential personnel.

As a result of this change, admission will no longer be charged for football. Details about how visiting fans and friends and families of Morningside athletes and musicians can secure tickets will be forthcoming.

