Morningside Lutheran Church to host October Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A chili cook-off, live music, and a cornhole tournament are just a number of things that will be at this year’s October Festival.

The fall favorite will be Sunday, October 20 at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 South Martha Street. Activities kick off at 8 am, with a morning service, and wrap up around 1:30 pm. The proceeds from this year’s event will go to help Hope Street of Siouxland, a living facility in Sioux City for men in recovery.

The festival will also include a Temple Talk from Sara Johnson, testimony from current residents of Hope Street, bounce houses, and fall-themed games.

If you’re interested in the chili cook-off, there is a $10 registration fee. Sign up is available at the Welcome Center in the Narthex. If you’re just coming to eat, it’s $5 per adult and $3 per child. It’s $15 for a family.

Garret Ehlers, with Morningside Lutheran Church, and Sara Johnson, with Hope Street of Siouxland, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.