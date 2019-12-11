Morningside Lutheran Church Christmas program: ‘Child of the Light: The Father’s Symphony’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the season for Christmas programs here in Siouxland. Morningside Lutheran Church is gearing up to present its annual program ‘Child of the Light: The Father’s Symphony.’ The church’s choir and orchestra will be taking part, with narration written by Kathy Yoder.

The program will be held on December 15 at 4 p.m. at the Morningside Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 700 South Marth Street, Sioux City.

This is a free program, so grab your family and friends before heading out.

Charity Koehler, the Director of Music Ministries at Morningside Lutheran Church, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the program.