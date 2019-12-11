Morningside Lutheran Church Christmas program: ‘Child of the Light: The Father’s Symphony’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the season for Christmas programs here in Siouxland. Morningside Lutheran Church is gearing up to present its annual program ‘Child of the Light: The Father’s Symphony.’ The church’s choir and orchestra will be taking part, with narration written by Kathy Yoder.

The program will be held on December 15 at 4 p.m. at the Morningside Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 700 South Marth Street, Sioux City.

This is a free program, so grab your family and friends before heading out.

Charity Koehler, the Director of Music Ministries at Morningside Lutheran Church, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories