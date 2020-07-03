Morningside Library to reopen with public safety guidelines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – During phase one in early June, the Sioux City Public Libraries began offering contactless curbside pick-up at the Perry Creek Branch.

Now come Monday, as they move to phase two, the Morningside Branch will begin welcoming visitors back inside. However, there will be some new guidelines in place.

“If they are returning materials, they can return their library books in the bins here,” said Morningside Branch Manager Jenn Delperdang.

The Morningside Library Branch is a grab-and-go operation. It’s a measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If a patron has something on hold, their holds will be alphabetical on the shelves here so they can come and look for their first four letters of there last name. They can grab their holds and come over to the self-check station for check out,” said Delperdang.

It won’t be your typical library experience.

“We will have additional staff available to help them grab things from the shelves and help them find their next read,” said Delperdang.

Delperdang said they are doing their best to increase service while keeping visitors and staff safe.

“We are encouraging the public to wear masks when they come into the branch, but they are not required. We are also encouraging and asking that patron’s practice social distancing and give people six feet, and we do have areas marked off to help assist in that visual aid,” said Delperdang.

The re-opening comes just in time for some local residents.

“I read tiny books by myself or with mom,” said Connor Havlik.

“Graphic novels are my favorite because they have a lot of pictures, and I don’t have to always picture it into my mind, although I am good at picturing things in my mind while I’m reading,” said Ethan Havlik.

It’s sparking imagination for kids like Ethan and helping them stay on top of their reading game.

“Helps them, you know, to stay involved so that they don’t fall behind in that aspect of schooling for sure,” said Matt Havlik.

They’re waiting on the city to give the green light for phase three. That’s when the Perry Creek Branch and the Downtown Library will open to the public with social distancing guidelines. Right now, there are no dates set for when phase three will happen.