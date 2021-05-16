Morningside hosts last commencement ceremony as ‘Morningside College’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College held its last commencement ever with the class of 2021 because next year, students will be graduating from Morningside University.

“This college is family. Everybody that I’ve met here has really helped me through some really tough time in my life and has gotten me to the point that I am today,” said Mari Pizzini.

“Probably my friends and just the time that I’ve had here with them. I made a lot of good friends here at Morningside. It wasn’t hard because there’s a lot of people that go here,” said Zac Hazen.

Morningside will make the name change official this June. Students who graduated will be sent the first-ever Morningside University Degrees in the following weeks.