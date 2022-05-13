SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside University held a dedication for its new Rosen Ag Center and Lags Greenhouse on Friday.

The university has been expanding resources for its ag program recently and today’s event helped people celebrate the generous gifts that made it all possible.

For students, the real-world experience holds a lot of value.

“This really brings students to want to be a part of agriculture. Whether it’s to be in the classes, take a new random class for credits, or become part of the agriculture program here at Morningside,” said Senior Ellie Cropley.

According to the USDA, there are nearly 60,000 high-skill ag job openings expected annually in the U.S., but only 35,000 graduates are available to fill them.