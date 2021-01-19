Morningside hires search firm to help find next president

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Morningside College Board of Directors hired a search firm to help find the thirteenth president of Morningside College, soon to be Morningside University.

According to a release, the board hired AGB Search to assist in the search of the next president. Four other search firms were considered for the work. Interviews were conducted in early January by a transition committee comprised of board members. That group made a unanimous recommendation that AGB be retained for the search, and the board’s executive committee accepted.

Additionally, the executive committee also affirmed that outgoing Morningside Board of Directors Chair Craig Struve would serve as the chair for the president search committee.

“As an alumnus and long-time member of this board of directors, it is my great honor to lead the search for the next president of Morningside. AGB Search has worked with Morningside previously and our executive and transition committees are confident that their understanding of Morningside’s culture and their expertise will result in finding the right leader for Morningside University,” said Struve.

Representing AGB in the search process will be Associate Managing Principal Melissa K. Trotta, Ed.D.; Executive Search Consultant Frederick V. Moore, J.D., M.B.A., and Executive Search Consultant Carlton E. Brown, Ed.D.

The next steps will be for AGB Search to conduct listening sessions with constituencies across campus and Siouxland. Details will be determined when the Morningside College Board of Directors convenes for its annual retreat in early February.

“The board will work closely with AGB and senior leadership to provide regular communication and updates regarding the search as information becomes available. There will be opportunities for active participation, and I encourage those interested in taking part in the process to watch the website for that information,” said Struve.

The majority of the search process will take place in the second half of 2021, following Morningside’s transition to Morningside University on June 1.

The announcement of the new president is expected sometime in early 2022, and the new leader will assume the position following the retirement of John Reynders in June 2022. Reynders is Morningside’s twelfth president and has served at Morningside since 1999.