Morningside fire destroys garage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City garage was deemed a total loss early Monday morning after being destroyed by a fire.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to 11th and Alice Street around 4 a.m. after there were reports of a garage fully engulfed in flame.

The two-car detached garage had flammable tools, equipment, and numerous small propane tanks inside which posed a challenge for the department said Deputy Fire Marshall Captain Ryan Collins.

No injuries have been reported and a cause has not been determined at this time.