Morningside College’s ‘Semester in Italy’ students return dates being delayed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College has provided its campus with an update on the 12 students in Italy that are coming back to the United States and other future international travels on Wednesday.

The Semester in Italy students’ return dates have been staggered due to many of them traveling across Europe and beyond for spring break.

Some have already returned to the United States and others are scheduled to begin coming back to the county as late as March 13.

The college recalled the 12 students back to the country on Saturday due to the State Department raising the travel advisory to Alert Level 3.

Morningside said none of the students have tested positive for coronavirus or are displaying any of the symptoms.

On Tuesday, the students were notified by the Iowa Department of Public Health has recommended them to be self-quarantine for 14 days, or two weeks, after they have returned to their permanent residence.

School officials have advised all of the students to comply with the recommendation for their own health and safety and that of others.

The college has also asked those students to stay off-campus and to not attend any Morningside events or activities.

School officials said on Wednesday that they will continue with all college-sponsored travel in the U.S. and all of the international travel will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The college said that its trip to Cuba next month still remains on the schedule.

They also said they will determine if the May Term trips, especially ones outside of the U.S., will go on as scheduled within the next two to three weeks.

Morningside said they will use the recommendations from the U.S Department of State and public health officials to decide of those trips will happen or not.

To read Morningside College’s full update from Wednesday, including how students and faculty should protect themselves on campus and during spring break, click here.

