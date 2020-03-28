Morningside College’s online graduate education program ranked among the best in the U.S. on two lists

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College’s online Masters of Arts in Teaching program has been ranked among the top 50 in the country by Online Schools Report on two separate lists.

The college earned the 16th spot on the list for the 50 Best Online Master’s in Education.

Morningside also earned the 8th spot for the 50 Best Online Master’s in Special Education.

The online program currently offers two teaching options:

Master of Arts in Teaching: Professional Educator, also known as the Teacher Intern program

Master of Arts in Teaching: Special Education Certification Only program.

The Teacher Intern program is designed for all teachers and provides practical experience that can be immediately applied to the classroom.

The Special Education Certification Only program explores the important role that special educators play in the school systems.

