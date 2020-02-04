Morningside College’s Active Minds heading to Washington, D.C. for national conference

Morningside College Active Minds photo for 2019-2020. Courtesy of Morningside College.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College’s Active Minds student organization chapter is heading to Washington, D.C. at the end of February.

The chapter is presenting at the Active Minds National Conference from February 21 to February 23.

They will present two displays at the conference: “Scare Away Stigma” and “Leaf Stigma Away.”

The members of Morningside’s Active Minds aim to reduce the stigma around mental illness by encouraging conversations about mental health.

They provide educational activities and resources to help students create a supportive and well-informed college community.

Active Minds is a national non-profit organization that supports mental health awareness and education for college students.

The organization is a leader for young adults mental health advocacy and suicide prevention with 450 student-led chapters throughout the country.

Latest Stories