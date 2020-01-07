Morningside College will host their second Champions Day on January 25

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College is inviting fans to celebrate the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship at Morningside’s second Champions Day on January 25.

The college says that the admission to all home events on that day will be free of charge, as a way to say thank you to the fans and encourage the community to come out and support the Mustangs.

“Winning our first Football National Championship in December 2018 was a big moment for Morningside,” said President John Reynders. “To win a second consecutive championship is simply remarkable. We could not be prouder of our football team, our athletics department, and all those who support our teams. Most importantly, though, we are so grateful to have the best fans in the NAIA. The support we have here in Siouxland and beyond is incredible. This event is as much about celebrating Mustang fans as the football team.”

The Morningside Champions Day will start with the Mount Marty doubleheader for Women’s and Men’s Basketball.

The women’s game will start at 2 p.m. and the men’s game will be at 4 p.m.

There will also be a Competitive Cheer and Competitive Dance Dual vs Mount Marty on January 25, with the times TBD.

Following the men’s basketball games and a short intermission, Morningside will host a celebration event for the 2019 NAIA Football National Champions in Allee Gymnasium at around 6:15 p.m.

Mustangs fans will have a chance to take photos, congratulate and hear from the players and coaches, and celebrate Morningside’s back-to-back National Football Championships and a 29-0 record over the last two seasons.

Fans who do not attend the basketball games but want to be at the celebration event should expect the parking and seating at Allee Gymnasium to be limited.

After the celebration event, there will be a post-celebration gathering at The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, 4501 Southern Hills Dr. #1, which will include the replay of the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship game.

For more information about Champions Day, go to Morningside College’s website.

