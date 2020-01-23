Morningside College will host business leadership summit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College will host the inaugural Franklin Leadership Summit.

The summit will have a panel discussion with business strategy experts on February 4 at 7 p.m. in the Yockey Room, inside of the Olsen Student Center, on the Morningside College campus.

The event is free and open to the public and local business owners and entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend.

“The Franklin Leadership Summit provides an invaluable platform for students and aspiring professionals to learn how to lead with purpose and passion,” said Cleo Franklin, founder of the Franklin Leadership Foundation.

He is the CEO and founder of Franklin Strategic Solutions, a global consultant and leadership development business.

” We are honored and excited to partner with Morningside College to provide the next generation of leaders with an opportunity to engage successful business leaders to help inspire and empower their personal and career development towards a path of difference-making and positive impact,” said Franklin.

He also serves on Morningside College’s Board of Directors.

Franklin will be joined by industry experts Coreen Sweeney, James Hering, and Dr. Scott Davis in the panel discussion.

Sweeney is the president of Nyemaster Goode, P.C., Iowa’s largest law firm.

She’s an experienced attorney and shareholder with skills in workers’ compensation, bad faith and personal injury litigation, and assisting parties as a mediator.

Hering has a “green thumb” for digital marketing. He has handled marketing and digital efforts for high-profile clients that include American Airlines, Nationwide Insurance, and ExxonMobil.

He has been recognized over 120 times with media and marketing awards. His LinkedIn profile is among the Top 1% viewed on the platform.

Hering currently serves with The Richards Group, where he handles several lines of business within Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Dr. Scott Davis is an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Houston-Downtown. He hosts the podcast and video series “Marketing Mixtape,” which has appeared in the Top 10 iTunes podcasts for marketing and management.

Prior to his academic career, he developed Walt Disney’s first mobile websites and led technology projects for NASA and the Department of Defense.

The summit will start with a panel discussion with Frankling, Dr. Davis, Hering, and Sweeney, followed by a Q & A session with the audience.

Following the Q & A session, there will be breakout sessions with the speakers for first-year and second-year students at Morningside College.

Afterward, the four speakers will have sessions with the Morningside Business Honors, Morningside Entrepreneur Group, and students from Sioux City high schools.

“The Morningside experience is all about active learning opportunities that cultivate a lifelong passion for education, ethical leadership, and civic engagement. We’re thrilled to work alongside the Franklin Leadership Foundation to provide a platform for our students and high school students here in Sioux City to connect with successful business leaders and learn from their journeys and experiences,” said Kari Winklepleck, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Morningside College.

The Franklin Leadership Foundation is a social non-profit that provides opportunities for students to engage with industry experts that can help them develop a career path with passion and purpose.

The Foundation empowers the leaders of tomorrow by bringing together leadership, professional resources, and offering experiential learning opportunities through mentorships, scholarships, internships, and externships.

