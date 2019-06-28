Morningside College to host free Drum Corps International competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s your chance to see world-class musicians for free right here in Siouxland.

A Drum Corps International competition will be held right here in Siouxland. On Tuesday, July 9 world class corps will be taking the field at Morningside College’s Elwood Olsen Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.

Corps participating include the 10-time Drum Corps International World Champions Cadets from Allentown, Penn., the Mandarins from Sacramento, Calif., the Crossmen from San Antonio, Texas, and the Colt Cadets from Dubuque.

The event is free and open to the public, and unlike previous years, does not require a ticket to get in.

There will also be an interactive clinic with area youth. The side-by-side clinic runs from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. that day. The cost is $20.

Shane Macklin, with Morningside College, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the event.