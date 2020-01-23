Morningside College to host Champions Day to celebrate NAIA Football Championship

Closings
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Morningside Mustangs may have won the NAIA Football National Championship weeks ago, but the celebration is not over.

Morningside College is inviting fans to celebrate on Saturday for Champions Day.

Fans and the public are invited to Allee Gymnasium for a short program celebrating the football team.

That event is scheduled to start around 6:15 p.m. The entire football team will be there, ready for pictures with fans, among other activities.

In honor of Champions Day, all events on Saturday will be free.

Those events kick off with women’s basketball vs. Mount Marty College at 2 p.m. and men’s basketball vs. Mount Marty College at 4 p.m.

There will also be a Competitive Cheer and Competitive Dance Dual vs. Mount Marty.

Carly Hanson with Morningside College stopped by our KCAU 9 Studios to give us a preview.

