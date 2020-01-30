Morningside College to host 48th Annual Jazz Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For nearly 50 years, Siouxland’s best jazz bands have been coming to Morningside College to compete for area bragging rights and next week they will be back for the 48th Annual Morningside College Jazz Festival.

The Morningside College Jazz Festival works to provide educational opportunities to aspiring student jazz musicians, music teachers, and the community-at-large. The festival will take place Wednesday through Friday, February 5 – 7.

This year’s guest artists will be Marcus Lewis, trombone, and Brandon Draper, drums/ percussion.

Jazz bands from schools around the area will perform over the three day period.

1A and 3A bands will perform Wednesday, Feb. 5

2A bands will perform Thursday, Feb. 6

4A bands will perform Friday, Feb. 7

The Morningside Jazz Ensemble will hold a finale concert with Marcus Lewis and Brandon Draper on Friday, Feb. 7. That will start at 7 p.m. at Eppley Auditorium. That will be free and open to the public.

Dr. Erik Mahon, Director of Jazz Studies at Morningside, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.