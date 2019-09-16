Morningside College to celebrate 125th anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local college is planning a big celebration this weekend and they’re not just celebrating their homecoming.

Morningside College is gearing up to celebrate its 125th anniversary. That will coincide with Homecoming Weekend from Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday, the college will be hosting a 125th Celebration Event near Eppley auditorium. That event will run from 7 p.m. through 11 p.m. It will feature a short historical review of the college, food, music, and more. This will be a free event.

The party continues on Saturday. Following the football game, Morningside will host a 125th Anniversary Community Block Party at the Mason Family Tennis Complex. This will offer a meal, family activities, and a 125th-anniversary birthday cake. Entrance to the event is free, but meal tickets are $10 and $5 for kids.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

Erin Edlund, with Morningside College, stopped by our studio to give us a preview of the events.