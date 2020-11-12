Morningside College to become Morningside University

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College is going to become Morningside University in the summer of 2021.

The change will go into effect June 1, 2021, according to a release from the college.

Morningside President John Reynders said the colleges history is rich, but that the distinction of the of college or university isn’t the most important part.

“Ultimately, though, it’s Morningside – not Morningside College or the College – that most resonates with those who love this place. Morningside will remain Morningside. For those that don’t know us, though, the change to university has the potential to open new doors and new hearts within the global marketplace,” Reynders said.

Undergraduate students graduating in May 2021 will be the final graduating class of Morningside College, while the graduate commencement ceremony slated for June 2021 will produce the first graduating class of Morningside University.

The decision to change the name resulted from a unanimous vote by the Morningside College Board of Directors during their meeting on October 9, 2020. The release said this was after a framework that classifies colleges and universities in the United States changed Morningside’s classification from “regional college” to “regional university” several years ago.

The biggest distinction between a U.S. college and university is that a university generally offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. Morningside College added a Doctor of Nursing Practice program in fall 2019 to accompany the existing Master of Arts in Teaching and Master of Science in Nursing programs affirmed.

Over the years, the college also integrated experiential learning to their undergraduate experience, the release said, offering more engaging and hands-on opportunities for students in all majors.

Additionally, Morningside has annually averaged around 70 international students on campus for the last several years.

“The period of growth and change that we have experienced in the last two decades rival any in Morningside’s history. Though some things have stayed the same, Morningside is also a place that has changed,” Reynders added. “Breaking into new markets and expanding our reach requires bold moves that affirm the work we have done in the last 20 years. Transitioning from Morningside College to Morningside University represents an important step toward our future.”

College officials add that the college campus has undergone physical changes over the last five years with updated academic buildings, new and renovated residence halls, water features, walkways, and a park-like setting.