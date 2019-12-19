Morningside College students will travel 13 hours for the NAIA football championship game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College continues to gear up for Saturday’s NAIA Championship football game.

A large group of students are driving 13 hours to Grambling, Louisiana to support the mustangs.

But they’re also getting some education as well, as these students are in the Mass Communications Department and marching band.

So whether they’re playing the Morningside fight song or snapping pictures to share with fans back home, the trip has duel benefits.

“And so being part of the game day is really fun just because we’re there with the fans, I mean we’re the pep band, I mean we’re the marching band. But we’re also the pep band for the game, so we’re there with fans, we’re cheering them on, we’re sad when we lose, luckily we never lose so that makes it way more fun,” said Lincoln Larsen, Morningside College Marching Band.

If you aren’t able to catch the championship game in person, the game airs at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN 3.