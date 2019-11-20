Morningside College students take meals out to local farmers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Morningside College students also taking a break from the classroom Monday, to take meals out to local farmers.

Its part of the ‘Feed the Farmer’ program put on by Morningside’s Agriculture Club.

Farmers could stop by and pick up a free meal, and students would also meet folks out in their fields.

The Agriculture Club says its a way to give farmers a break from hard work, while also providing an opportunity for students to meet local members of the Ag industry.

“When you have millions of dollars worth of product in the field, sometimes things like lunch get skipped, it’s part of what you’re doing. So, we figured if we were able to provide lunch for them one day that would really help them out in the long run,” said Colin Schachtner, Morningside Ag Student.

‘Feed the Farmer’ brings together Ag students with members of the Iowa Corn Association, Fareway, and local Future Farmers of America chapters.