Morningside College senior to present exhibition at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College senior, Natalia O’Hara will present a solo photography exhibition and reception at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

The exhibition and reception will be on November 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both are free and open to the public.

The artwork displayed at the show will be up for sale and all of the proceeds will go to the Nature Center.

O’Hara’s passion for travel and nature had inspired her to partner with the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

An avid traveler, O’Hara’s exhibition will explore her trips around the world and the unique natural environments she encountered.

She hopes her show will bring community members to Dorothy Pecaut to see not only her photographs but the natural beauty found here in Siouxland.

O’Hara is majoring in Arts Administration and Photography at Morningside College.

Students majoring in Arts Administration at Morningside College are required to present a project at an off-site location that connects them with the Siouxland community.

