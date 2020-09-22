Morningside College sees increase in COVID cases, changes operating level to orange

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College is tightening it’s health measures as an increasing number of students are testing positive for COVID-19.

The college will move its operating level from yellow to orange starting Wednesday. 46 new cases were reported among students in the last week. Two faculty and staff members also tested positive.

Currently, 68 students are in isolation or quarantine on-campus. 144 more students are doing the same off campus.

Under the orange level operation level, there will be a move to hybrid learning as well as enhanced enforcement of occupancy in residence halls.

Latest Stories