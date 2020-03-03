Morningside College recalls students studying abroad in Italy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Concerns over COVID-19 are also causing colleges and universities around the country to end their study abroad programs, including Siouxland.

Morningside College announced on Saturday that it will bring students back to Sioux City from Italy early.

Those students will be finishing the semester by taking online classes at home.

School officials said they’re following recommendations from the CDC and the U.S. State Department.

“We’re being overly cautious because we put their safety first, but we are not concerned their well being is currently is at risk. We’re just doing what’s best for them and what we think is the safest,” said Dr. Alden Stout, Morningside College.

Morningside College said all of its study abroad students from Italy will return by March 13.