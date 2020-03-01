Morningside College recalls students from Semester in Italy program over coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College announced on Saturday that they will recall their Semester in Italy program after the State Department increased the travel advisory to the country to an Alert Level 3.

The college released a statement to its students about the program.

In light of the decision by the U.S. Department of State to raise its travel advisory to Italy to the second-highest-level warning, Level 3: Reconsider Travel, Morningside has made the decision to recall students in the Semester in Italy program to the United States and complete the remainder of the program online. Morningside will be rebooking tickets for the students and covering any costs incurred. Given that the students in the Semester in Italy program are on spring break and many are traveling, we will be working with students on an individual basis to plan their return travel. It will be our goal to have all students on return flights to the United States on or before Friday, March 13, 2020. Upon arriving in the United States, students will return to their permanent residence (off-campus and/or home) to complete online coursework. Students are aware that there may be a chance they will be asked to quarantine or self-quarantine upon their return and have been asked to prepare accordingly (have personal items, acquire at least a three-week supply of necessary medications, etc.). Morningside is in contact with local government and health officials to determine if such measures will be necessary. If students are asked to take part in any kind of quarantine, we will immediately communicate and work with those students as needed. From Morningside College

There are 12 students and two faculty members on the island of Sicily for Morningside College’ Semester in Italy program.

Also, there are two students studying abroad in the Netherlands. On Thursday, the college said those two are at no increased risk at this time.