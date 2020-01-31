Morningside College professor and students attend world’s largest mathematics meeting

Morningside College mathematics students from left to right: Usame Suud, Tony Glackin, and David Swerev at the Joint Mathematics Meetings. Courtesy of Morningside College.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three Morningside College students and one professor presented at the largest mathematics meeting in the world.

Mitch Keller, assistant professor of mathematics at Morningside, along with students, Usame Suud, Tony Glackin, and David Swerev attended and presented at the Joint Mathematics Meetings (JMM) from January 15 through January 18 in Denver, Colo.

The meetings were hosted by the American Mathematical Society (AMS) and Mathematical Association of America (MAA).

Keller was the invited speaker for the AMS Special Session on Mathematical Information in the Digital Age of Science.

He also presented “The Mathematics Genealogy Project as a Data Set” during the session.

Morningside College assistant professor in mathematics Mitch Keller presenting at the Joint Mathematics Meetings (JMM). Courtesy of Morningside College.

Suud presented his poster, “Stanley Depth of Squarefree Veronese Ideals of Degree 2,” during the MAA Undergraduate Poster Session.

His poster received an outstanding ranking by the judges.

Morningside College mathematics student Usame Suud with his poster, “Stanley Depth of Squarefree Veronese Ideals of Degree 2” at the Joint Mathematics Meetings. Courtesy of Morningside College.

The JMM provides an opportunity to learn about innovative mathematical research and connect with the mathematical community.