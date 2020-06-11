Morningside College President releases statement on Black Lives Matter movement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College President John Reynders released a statement about the Black Lives Matter movement on Wednesday.

He said in his letter to the college there are intense feelings that are being displayed in different ways including demonstrations, civil unrest, and a resounding call to action.

President Reynders adds it was important to him to have some time to listen and consider what action can be taken on campus.

“I support the peaceful demonstrations taking place around the country. I support and stand by our students, employees, alumni, and families of color. I support the many Morningsiders who are calling for an inspiring change. I support the public servants and leaders working to address injustice and inequality. Most of all, I support and remain committed to making Morningside a welcoming and safe campus for all members of our community.” From Morningside College President John Reynders

He mentions that every person on the Morningside campus is essential to the college’s work, that every voice is valuable in contributing a unique perspective and insight, and it’s vital that everyone keeps talking and working.

He said in his letter that Morningside will take steps to promote diversity and inclusion that includes forming a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.

To read the full letter from Morningside College President John Reynders, click here.

