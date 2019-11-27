Closings
There are currently 93 active closings. Click for more details.

Morningside College presents 24th annual Christmas at Morningside concert

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College will present the 24th annual Christmas at Morningside concert at 7:30 p.m. on December 6 in Eppley Auditorium.

The concert is free and open to the public. Door will open at 6:30 p.m. at 3625 Garretson Ave.

This year’s Christmas at Morningside is titled “Arise, All Nations” that features an eclectic blend of festive choral and instrumental selections performed by the Morningside College choral ensembles and Symphonic Wind Ensemble.

Since its inception in 1995, Christmas at Morningside has grown into a spectacular musical event and become a tradition for the Morningside and Siouxland community.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories