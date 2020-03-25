Morningside College moves classes online for rest of semester, closes residence halls

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College announced that it will move classes online for the rest of the semester and close residence halls.

The college said in a letter to the campus that there will be no in-person classes and all of the 2020 May Terms are canceled.

Any Morningside students that are juniors or seniors who haven’t completed a May Term and will graduate by May 2021 will have that requirement waived.

“Please know that these decisions were not easily reached, but are in accordance with the recommendations we have received from local, state, national, and global leaders,” said President John Reynders, Morningside College.

The college also mentions that the residence halls will be closed starting on April 8 at 12 p.m.

They’re encouraging students to move out at “their earliest convenience.”

Morningside officials are asking students to not return to campus if they’re showing symptoms or been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Students that are moving out of the residence halls will be receiving a refund or credit for a portion of the room and board charges.

The college said those details are still being worked out and will provide an update in the new few weeks.

Morningside mentions they’ll work with students that will not be able to move out of the halls by April 8.

For more information, go to Morningside College’s website.