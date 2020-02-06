Morningside College kicks off their 48th annual Jazz Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the past 48 years, the Morningside College Jazz Festival has provided an educational opportunity for aspiring musicians all across Siouxland.

The event only happens once a year. This year, there are 44 bands from 38 high schools getting the chance to perform, compete and be mentored.

There will also be two special guests making an appearance during the festival.

Dr. Erik Mahon, Director of Jazz Studies at Morningside, said the festival is a great way for students to learn and grow as musicians.

He also sees this festival as a recruiting process, hoping to show the high school students what their program has to offer.

“We really stress the education part here. So, all of the bands receive recorded and written comments from three professional jazz adjudicators as well as they’ll receive a clinic from a professional jazz musician. We brought in two guys from Kansas and after all the bands perform they get to go and spend about thirty minutes with each of those gentlemen in a clinic type of setting. So, it’s very educational,” said Dr. Mahon.

Morningside students are helping to run the festival.

Garret Anderson, a Morningside College freshman, performed in the festival when he was in high school.

Anderson said this is a great opportunity for students wanting to further their music career.

“To be able to come here and see college bands and do things, it gives you dreams to aspire to as a student who’s coming here. Especially the smaller schools getting to see those bigger bands and knowing that you can be apart of it,” said Anderson.

Morningside College will wrap up the Jazz Festival on Friday with a jazz ensemble. The concert will be in Eppley Auditorium at 7 p.m.