Morningside College hosts first business networking and case competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) College students from across Siouxland were able to take what they learned in the classroom this year and put their skills to the test.

The first annual Morningside Business Networking and Case Competition allowed business students to interact directly with industry experts.

Students also participated in a career fair and a business case competition for school funding.

Mason Hahn, an organizer of the event, said this is a great way for students to get hands-on experience.

“Experiential learning is very important at Morningside so this case competition allows students to network with other students and it also gives them a chance to network with employers and industry experts. This case competition also gives them a hands-on look at fast-growing companies in the midwest,” said Hahn.

The winner of the case competition received up to one thousand dollars for school funding.