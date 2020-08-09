Morningside College holds 2020 commencement ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Graduation is a time for students to celebrate and start a new chapter in their lives, but for many that had to be put on pause.

Nearly 300 graduating students of Morningside College finally got to have their moment in the spotlight, taking part in a commencement ceremony at Olson Stadium Saturday morning.

Though the event was far from traditional, students told KCAU 9 their ceremony will always be a memorable one.

“A lot of schools didn’t get to do this, and I know it might not be how it usually was in the past, but there’s a lot of things that had to change in order for this to work, and I’m really grateful that we did get to walk,” said Grace Nordquist, Morningside College graduate.

Morningside College is set to begin classes again on Wednesday, August 19.