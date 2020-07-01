Morningside College changes location of August commencement ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College has announced that it has made several changes for the combined undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremony on August 8.

The college said the changes are to ensure that the graduates, families, and friends can participate in and attend the ceremony.

The ceremony was originally intended to be held at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City.

Morningside has decided to hold the ceremony outdoors at Elwood Olsen Stadium instead.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on August 8. Tickets are not required to attend the ceremony; however, the graduates are being asked to RSVP themselves and their guests to the college.

College officials said the graduates will line-up at Tom Rosen Field, west of Elwood Olsen Stadium, to practice social distancing and limit the exposure to other people.

After proceeding to the stadium, the graduates will be seated on the field in chairs that are six feet apart facing the visitor’s stands.

All of the families and guests of the graduates are welcome to attend the ceremony. Elwood Olsen Stadium will be open for seating at 9 a.m. the morning of the ceremony.

Individuals and groups are being asked to maintain at least six feet of physical distance from other individuals and groups.

Masks or other face coverings are not required at the ceremony, but Morningside would like to encourage people to wear masks or other face coverings at the commencement ceremony.

For those not attending the event, there will be a live stream of the ceremony available on the Morningside College YouTube channel.

The full video of the ceremony will be posted to the channel after the event has finished.

For more information on the updated commencement plans, visit the college’s website.

