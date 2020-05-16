Morningside College celebrates largest graduating class

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College’s Class of 2020 is the largest combined graduating class ever in the college’s 125-year history with 671 undergraduate and graduate students.

“Commencement marks an important milestone for these 671 students who are poised to be difference-makers in our world. We are proud to continue our 125-year tradition of being a place for learning, growing, experience, and excellence, and even more proud to congratulate our largest graduating class ever,” said John Reynders, President of Morningside College.

Morningside awarded 296 undergraduate degrees and 375 graduate degrees to the Class of 2020.

The college’s traditional commencement ceremony in May was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morningside is planning to celebrate the graduating students in a combined undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremony on August 8 at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City and during the college’s Homecoming weekend on October 9 through October 11.

“The Class of 2020 will be well remembered in the history of Morningside College. Not only is this the largest-ever combined graduating class, but they completed their degree requirements during a global pandemic that has altered every aspect of life. That speaks not only to the caliber of students found at Morningside, but also to the excellent support of our faculty and staff,” said Chris Spicer, Vice President for Academic Affairs.

