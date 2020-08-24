Morningside College cancels several homecoming events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College has made adjustments to its 2020 Homecoming due to COVID-19.

Although the homecoming football game scheduled for Saturday, October 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Elwood Olsen Stadium is still scheduled to happen with fans present, Morningside will release guidelines and requirements for attending fans in the upcoming weeks.

All other events in the Homecoming Weekend 2020 will be canceled, which includes Taste of Morningside, alumni tours, all college-affiliated reunions or social gatherings, the M-Club induction, and the Culmination of Distinguished Achievement induction.

Individuals who were to have been inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame or were to have received a CODA Legacy Award will be honored during Homecoming Weekend 2021.

The 50/60 Reunion Dinner will also be postponed and is expected to be rescheduled for spring 2021. Letters regarding the information on the 50/60 Reunion Dinner will be mailed out to affected people.

Morningside plans to share more information about Virtual Spirit Week and online events for alumni and fans to enjoy following Labor Day.

Anyone who has questions about these changes can contact Shiran Nathaniel, Director of Alumni Relations, at 712-274-5295 or nathaniel@morningside.edu.

