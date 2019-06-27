Morningside College and St. Luke’s College offer degrees through new partnership

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students will be able to work toward degrees in radiologic technology or respiratory care through instruction from Morningside College and St. Luke’s College.

Morningside College and St. Luke’s College entered into a two-plus-two agreement. Under the agreement, students would enroll to Morningside for four years of study and then gain hands-on experience through St. Luke’s College. Students would graduate with an Associate of Science degree from St. Luke’s College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Morningside College.

Chris Spicer, the vice president for Academic Affairs at Morningside College, said that this helps fill the needs in the region while also being a benefit for students.

“Radiologic technologists and respiratory therapists are in high demand in the Sioux City area, as well as across the nation,” said Chris Spicer, the vice president for Academic Affairs at Morningside College. “The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that overall demand for individuals to fill jobs in those medical specialties will grow from 10 to 20 percent over the next several years. These programs will help create more talent that can provide high-quality health care here in Siouxland.”

The joint degree programs are accepting students for the start of classes this fall. For more information about the joint degree programs, contact Morningside College at 712-274-5103 or St. Luke’s College at 712-279-3149.