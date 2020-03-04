Morningside College and Des Moines Area Community College announce pathway program for two agricultural degrees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College and Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) announced that they’re offering a pathway program for students to complete a Bachelor of Science in agricultural education and a Bachelor of Arts in applied agricultural and food studies.

The pathway is for DMACC students to seamlessly complete their degrees at Morningside.

The partnership between Morningside College and DMACC is a part of the Morningside College Pathways (MCP) program.

In the program, students can earn the Associate of Applied Science (AAS) at DMACC and transfer up to 70 academic credits to Morningside College.

Courtesy of Morningside College

To ensure a smooth transition, there will be a fair amount of scholarship opportunities for students to finish their degrees at Morningside.

Transferring students and full-time MCP students will receive a $2,000 annual MCP grant when they enroll at Morningside College.

“We are thrilled to work with our colleagues at DMACC to create new opportunities for students to continue their education at Morningside College. The demand for agricultural education is stronger than ever, and we’re fortunate to have great community partners in Siouxland and beyond that can provide our students with comprehensive and valuable hands-on learning experiences,” said Dr. Tom Paulsen, associate professor and chair of the Applied Agricultural and Food Studies department at Morningside.

DMACC students that are interested in the Morningside College Pathways program will be able to apply as early as the end of their first semester.

College officials said it is recommended that students apply for admission no later than the end of their first year at DMACC.

The applications can be found at Morningside College’s website.

