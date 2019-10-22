Morningside College adds criminal justice program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students at Morningside College will soon have another major to choose from.

The college is adding a criminal justice major at the beginning of next year. They said the coursework will prepare students for careers in legal studies and law enforcement. Students will have active learning opportunities and hands-on experiences.

The new major will be replacing the social and behavioral science program. Students already majoring in the social and behavioral science program will be able to complete their degrees.

“The addition of the criminal justice major emphasizes Morningside’s commitment to innovation in higher education and responding to the needs of our community,” says Chris Spicer, Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Civic responsibility is a key part of our mission, and we’re excited to provide students with a new opportunity to grow as people, professionals, and public servants.”

The college has started searching for two faculty members to instruct the classes.