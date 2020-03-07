Morningside Choir to perform spring regional tour

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside Choir’s spring regional tour will feature five concerts in Iowa and Missouri.

The concerts are free and open to the public and freewill donations are accepted.

The performances will also include an eclectic blend of music by Brahms, Byrd, Runestad, and more.

The choir’s regional tour dates are:

Algona – March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church

Cedar Rapids – March 26 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Rapids

Des Moines – March 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Ambrose Cathedral

Blue Springs, Mo. – March 28 at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church

Sioux City – March 29 at 3 p.m. at Eppley Auditorium

For more information, go to Morningside College School of Visual and Performing Arts Facebook page.