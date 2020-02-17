Morningside Choir selected to perform at 2020 Iowa Choral Showcase

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside Choir has been selected to be a part of the 2020 Iowa Choral Showcase.

They will perform at Urbandale High School in Urbandale, Iowa on April 29 at 6 p.m. The concert is open to the public.

The showcase is hosted by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, an extension of the American Choral Directors Association.

The choirs are selected in a blind audition process. It is the first time that the Morningside Choir has been selected.

They are also the only college choir in Iowa chosen for the distinguished showcase that includes top choirs from throughout the state.

“We’re thrilled that The Morningside Choir will be performing at this year’s Iowa Choral Showcase. Dr. Person and our student-musicians are dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in their craft as individuals and as a team. We are so proud to see their hard work recognized by the Iowa Choral Directors Association and the choir is excited to share their music at the showcase,” said Heath Weber, Dean of the School of Visual and Performing Arts at Morningside College.

The Morningside Choir is an auditioned choral ensemble that’s recognized for its excellence in regional, national, and international choral performance.

They perform a wide range of choral repertoire and open to all Morningside students, regardless of their major(s).

The choir performs multiple concerts each semester, including their annual production of Christmas at Morningside and regional tour in the spring.

The Morningside Choir also performs internationally every three years and recently have taken tours in Italy, Japan, and Spain.

The choir will tour in Austria, the Czech Republic, and Germany in 2021.

Latest Stories