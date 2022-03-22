SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sections of the Woodbury County Farm went to the highest bidder this morning.

Three parcels totaling more than 200 acres of county-owned farmland was been sold at auction, 81 of which was bought by Morningside University for $1.3 million.

The land will be used for the university’s ag program which started with a garden and greenhouse.

KCAU 9 spoke with Morningside about why this purchase is so important for the future of the program.

“And now we have that full-scale size farm to be able to do farm management opportunities with, our students are engaged in agi-business activities all the time and to be able to have that large scale farming operation, to be able to manage and work with that is critically important for our student success,” Dr. Thomas Paulsen said.

The remaining 134-acre parcel was sold to an anonymous bidder by phone. The total sale was $3.3 million which will be put in reserve by the county.