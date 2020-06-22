Morningside Branch Library to reopen in July

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside Branch Library is set to reopen on July 6.

The library will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This is the second phase of the Sioux City Public Library’s reopening plan.

The library has changed some procedures to help promote visitors’ and staffs’ health and safety. Those changes are below.

Extra staff available to assist with retrieving materials from within the stacks.

Public computers available by appointment and sanitized between each use.

Returned materials placed in quarantine before returning to circulation.

Exact change required for transactions.

Reading and sitting areas closed.

Visitors to the library are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

There is also curbside pickup at the Library’s Perry Creek Branch.

For more information about the Library’s reopening plan or contactless curbside pickup, visit their website.