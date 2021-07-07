Morningside basketball player becomes 1st Iowa female student athlete to have NIL agreement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Morningside basketball player is now Iowa’s first female athlete with a name, image, and likeness agreement.

Madison Clayton plays guard for Morningside Women’s Basketball and now has a deal in place with Silverstar Car Wash.

The deal comes after the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in favor of student athletes generating revenue from their affiliation to college sports.

Silverstar Car Wash seized the opportunity, and whether it be promoting the business or promoting Clayton’s athletics, Silverstar’s regional manager says this will benefit both parties.

“What we did is we decided to use this as an opportunity to just keep re-establishing ourselves in the current markets that we’re in. So we decided to pick Madison Clayton in Sioux City. We find that she’s just a great example of really the Silverstar business and what we’re about,” said Marty Donat, the Regional Manager of Silverstar Car Wash’s Sioux City location.

Clayton said in a statement regarding the partnership, “I am thrilled to be part of history with this content agreement with Silverstar. I think it’s great to have a local company appreciate the work and effort of Iowa student-athletes. As the first iowa student-athlete to benefit from this Supreme Court ruling is a special memory I will always have from my time at Morningside.”

Donat said the partnership with student athletes is a long time coming.

“It’s exciting for being an ex-college athlete, myself. It’s really exciting for these kids to get somebody to back them, to put a little investment in them not only as an athlete but also a staple in the community,” said Donat, who used to play baseball for Glen Oaks Community College.

The terms of the agreement are not being disclosed at this time.